Eric Coleman Jr. scored 15 points and Jamal Wright had 14 for High Point (4-13, 1-3), which outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-24 in ending its four-game losing streak. John-Michael Wright had 10 points.

Jude scored 16 points and Batts had 15 with seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Asheville (7-8, 1-3), which shot 46% and committed eight turnovers. LJ Thorpe scored 13 points and Tajion Jones had 12.

High Point faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. UNC-Asheville plays Hampton at home on Saturday.

