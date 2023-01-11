High Point faces Charleston Southern, aims to halt 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (8-8, 0-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-9, 2-2 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -1.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: High Point enters the matchup against Charleston Southern after losing seven games in a row.

The Buccaneers are 4-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern is fifth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 against Big South opponents. High Point averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Buccaneers and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Harris is averaging 17.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Jaden House is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

