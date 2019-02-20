High Point (14-12, 7-5) vs. Campbell (15-11, 8-4)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell seeks revenge on High Point after dropping the first matchup in High Point. The teams last played each other on Feb. 7, when the Panthers shot 41.3 percent from the field while holding Campbell’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to a 57-56 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: High Point’s Jahaad Proctor, Ricky Madison and Jordan Whitehead have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 64 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Camels have allowed just 68.8 points per game to Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Proctor has connected on 28.8 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 71.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Camels. Campbell has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while High Point has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the country. The High Point defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).

