The Aggies are 3-0 in Big South play. N.C. A&T is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Panthers and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks for the Panthers. John-Michael Wright is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.
Marcus Watson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.
Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
