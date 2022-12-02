High Point Panthers face the North Florida Ospreys on 3-game win streak

North Florida Ospreys (2-4) at High Point Panthers (6-1)
The Ospreys are 0-4 in road games. North Florida is 0-4 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for High Point.
Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for North Florida.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.