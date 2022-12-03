High Point Panthers play the North Florida Ospreys on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (2-4) at High Point Panthers (6-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -5.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: High Point will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Panthers take on North Florida. The Panthers are 4-0 on their home court. High Point is the top team in the Big South averaging 40.3 points in the paint. Brock Williams leads the Panthers scoring 8.0.

The Ospreys are 0-4 on the road. North Florida is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoulaye averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is shooting 49.5% and averaging 21.0 points for High Point.

Jarius Hicklen is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Ospreys. Carter Hendricksen is averaging 13.3 points for North Florida.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

