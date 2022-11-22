High Point Panthers play the Tennessee State Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1) San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers and the High Point Panthers square off in San Juan Capistrano, California. The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. High Point leads the Big South with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Austin averaging 4.4.

The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 54.4% and averaging 23.4 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for High Point.

Jr. Clay is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article