High Point Panthers take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (14-16, 6-12 Big South)
The Buccaneers are 5-13 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is averaging 17 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for High Point.
Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 17.5 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.