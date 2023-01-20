High Point plays Radford on 5-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (10-9, 2-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-9, 5-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: High Point hits the road against Radford looking to break its five-game road skid. The Highlanders are 6-1 on their home court. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 2.9.

The Panthers are 2-5 against Big South opponents. High Point is the Big South leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 4.7.

The Highlanders and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.9 points for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

Jaden House is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

