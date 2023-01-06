High Point plays South Carolina Upstate for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (8-7, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-7, 2-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jaden House and the High Point Panthers take on Jordan Gainey and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action Saturday. The Spartans are 5-0 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 against Big South opponents. High Point is the Big South leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 7.5.

The Spartans and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

House is averaging 20 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

