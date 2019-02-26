Radford (19-9, 11-3) vs. High Point (15-13, 8-6)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks revenge on Radford after dropping the first matchup in Radford. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Highlanders created 16 High Point turnovers their offense turned the ball over just four times en route to a three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Jahaad Proctor has averaged 19.1 points to lead the charge for the Panthers. Ricky Madison is also a big contributor, producing 8.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Highlanders are led by Carlik Jones, who is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jones has accounted for 51 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. Jones has 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. High Point has an assist on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) across its past three contests while Radford has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Panthers have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

