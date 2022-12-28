High Point takes on Longwood on 3-game losing streak

High Point Panthers (8-4) at Longwood Lancers (8-5)
The Lancers and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Watson is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.
Abdoulaye averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for High Point.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.