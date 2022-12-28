High Point takes on Longwood on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High Point Panthers (8-4) at Longwood Lancers (8-5) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: High Point comes into the matchup against Longwood as losers of three in a row. The Lancers have gone 5-1 at home. Longwood scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game. The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. High Point is the top team in the Big South scoring 21.2 fast break points per game.

The Lancers and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Watson is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Abdoulaye averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

