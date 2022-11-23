The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

High Point takes on Tennessee State

By
November 23, 2022 at 2:46 a.m. EST

Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) vs. High Point Panthers (4-1)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers take on the Tennessee State Tigers in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Zach Austin leads the Panthers with 6.8 rebounds.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Tennessee State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 54.4% and averaging 23.4 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 16.4 points for High Point.

Jr. Clay is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...