High Point Panthers (10-12, 2-8 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Big South)Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the High Point Panthers after Tajion Jones scored 30 points in UNC Asheville's 78-65 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.8% from downtown, led by Jones shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.The Panthers are 2-8 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.Jaden House is averaging 18.1 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.