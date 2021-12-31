Baylor is making its third appearance in the Sugar Bowl and 26th appearance in a bowl game. ... The Bears are 1-1 in Sugar Bowls, with its 1957 team beating Tennessee 13-7 and 2019 squad losing to Georgia 26-14. ... Baylor has reached the 10-win mark for the sixth time in the last 11 years (2011, 2013-15, 2019, 2021). ... Baylor has tied a school record with 11 wins (11-2 in 2013 & 2014, 11-3 in 2019, 11-2 in 2021). ... Baylor’s two losses this season were at Oklahoma State and at TCU. ... Ole Miss is making its second straight bowl appearance under Kiffin. ... The Rebels rank 21st among Division I teams with 39 bowl appearances. ... Ole Miss is 12-2 in its last 14 bowl games on the field dating to the 1992 Liberty Bowl. ... The Rebels’ defense is allowing 13.3 fewer points per game this season than in 2020. ... Mississippi’s defense averages 3.3 sacks per game and its 39 total sacks this season are the second-most in program history, two fewer than the school record set in 1999.