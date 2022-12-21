Hightower and Winthrop host Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Winthrop Eagles (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-3) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -9.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Cory Hightower scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 89-81 loss to the LSU Tigers. The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. Duquesne is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.7 points for the Dukes.

Toneari Lane averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

