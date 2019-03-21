SEATTLE — Cory Hightower had 18 points as Presbyterian edged past Seattle 73-68 in the CIT first round on Wednesday night. Davon Bell added 17 points for the Blue Hose, while Adam Flagler chipped in 15.

Terrell Brown had 19 points for the Redhawks (18-15). Riley Grigsby added 12 points. Matej Kavas had 11 points.

