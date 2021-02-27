Western Carolina (11-15, 4-13 Southern Conference) posted a season-high 23 assists.
Neftali Alvarez had 16 points for the Bears (15-10, 8-9). James Glisson III added 11 points.
Ross Cummings, the Bears’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored three points. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 78-76 on Jan. 16.
