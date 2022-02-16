Lance Terry had 21 points for the Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4), whose six-game win streak ended. D’Maurian Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Kareem Reid had 10 points.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Jan. 22.
