Hightower leads Winthrop against Gardner-Webb after 23-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (11-16, 6-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (15-11, 10-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -8; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs after Cory Hightower scored 23 points in Winthrop's 79-70 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-3 at home. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 70.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Eagles are 6-8 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Reid is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.5 points. Kelton Talford is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

