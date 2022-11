ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.