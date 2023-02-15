Hightower scores 22, Winthrop knocks off Gardner-Webb 86-78

Hightower also added six rebounds for the Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford also scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the free-throw line. Kasen Harrison was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.