Jayveous McKinnis and Tristan Jarrett topped the Tigers (0-3) with 14 points apiece. McKinnis added eight rebounds. Cainan McClelland and reserve Jonas James both scored 13.
Tulane shot 56% from the floor and sank 22 of its 30 free throws. Jackson State shot 46% from the field and made 13 of 17 free throws.
