Tulane (10-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) scored 21 points off 18 Temple turnovers, made 11 steals and hit 9-of-23 3-pointers. Temple shot 32% from the field (17-of-54) and was 5-for-24 from distance.

It was Tulane’s first win at Temple since December 28, 2017.

Quinton Rose had 12 points for the Owls (9-6, 1-3). Nate Pierre-Louis added 8 points and 11 rebounds. J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds. Rose made one steal in the game, tying him for ninth on Temple’s all-time list with 196.

AD

AD

Tulane takes on Central Florida at home on Tuesday. Temple faces Wichita State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com