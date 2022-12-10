Hikim and UMass-Lowell host Saint Francis (BKN)

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-1)
The Terriers are 0-4 on the road. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 13.3 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.9 points for Saint Francis (BKN).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.