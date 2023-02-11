Hildreth, Appleby help Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cameron Hildreth hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points, Tyree Appleby had four of his 16 points in the final 13 seconds and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70 Saturday night.
Appleby, who finished with six assists and two steals, made just two of his first 11 shots but went 3 for 3 from the field and 2 for 2 from the foul line in the final six minutes for Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6). Bobi Klintman added 11 points.
Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12 ACC), which beat Notre Dame 70-68 last time out to snap a nine-game skid, has lost 12 of its last 14 games.
Smith led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and Ja’von Franklin added 14 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.
Hildreth scored eight points in a 16-2 run that gave Wake Forest an 11-point lead with 13 minutes left in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets scored 18 of the next 23 points — including seven from Jalon Moore — to take a 23-21 lead six minutes later.
Wake Forest has three straight games following a four-game losing streak.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech returns home to play Wednesday against Virginia Tech
Wake Forest is off until a road matchup with No. 19 Miami next Saturday
