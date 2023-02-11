Hildreth, Appleby help Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70

Dallan “Deebo” Coleman hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play and Deivon Smith followed with a jumper to give Georgia Tech a 68-63 lead with 2:07 remaining. Appleby answered with a jumper 19 seconds later, Carr added two free throws and Appleby got into the lane, pivoted three times and then tossed up a finger roll that hung on the front of the rim before dropping in to give the Demon Deacons a one-point lead with 13 seconds left. Smith responded with a layup that made it 70-69 with 7.0 seconds left but Appleby got into the lane, drew a foul with 2.4 seconds to go and made both free throws to cap the scoring.