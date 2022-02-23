Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-23, 1-14), who have now lost five straight games. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points. Sean Price had six rebounds.
The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Presbyterian defeated Charleston Southern 62-61 on Jan. 26.
