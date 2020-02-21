Te’Jon Lucas, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, made only 1 of 6 shots from the floor and finished with three points.
The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Oakland 73-68 on Jan. 18. Oakland plays Green Bay at home on Sunday. Milwaukee takes on Detroit on the road on Sunday.
