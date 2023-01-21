Hill scores 28 in Fresno State's 76-63 win against UNLV

Hill had five assists for the Bulldogs (7-11, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Eduardo Andre scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds and four blocks. Jordan Campbell went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Elijah Harkless finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Rebels (12-7, 1-6). Keshon Gilbert added 11 points for UNLV. Keyshawn Hall also put up 10 points.

Fresno State took the lead with 19:21 left in the first half and never looked back. Hill led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 37-33 at the break. Hill scored 15 points in the second half as Fresno State went on to secure the victory.