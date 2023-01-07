Hill scores 8 in OT, Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 68-63

Uzan hit a short jumper, Hill made a driving layup and then Uzan came up with a loose ball in the lane and threw a long lead pass to a streaking Hill for a dunk that gave Oklahoma a four-point lead with 1:06 to play. D’maurian Williams answered with a quick 3-pointer before Hill tipped in a missed layup by Uzan to make it 66-63 with 41 seconds to play. Williams missed a pair of free throws and Bijan Cortez missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Harmon missed a contested 3 with about 10 seconds to go. The rebound went out of bounds off the Sooners but Cortez blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Lamar Washington and Hill made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to cap the scoring.