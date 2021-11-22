The lead ranged from eight to 16 in the third quarter, which ended with Michigan up 50-37.
The Golden Grizzlies (2-3) opened the fourth with an 11-0 run, pulling within 50-48 on Kahlaijah Dean’s 3 with 7:27 to go. Three times Hillmon and Oakland traded baskets but one was a Olivia Sims 3-pointer for Oakland so twice it was a one-point game.
Michigan closed on a 13-3 run in the last five minutes as the Golden Grizzlies went 1 for 7 with two turnovers.
Kiser had 11 points and Rauch 10 for Michigan and Hillman grabbed 11 rebounds for her 36th double-double.
Dean led Oakland with 15, Brianna Breedy added 11 and Sims 10.
