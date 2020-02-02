Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points. The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had won nine in a row.
NO. 23 NORTHWESTERN 82, PENN STATE 59
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece, leading Northwestern to the road win.
Abbie Wolf had 15 points for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten, a half-game in front of Maryland.
Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) outscored Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.
Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-15, 1-10) with 16 points.
