A 10-0 run in the second quarter led to a 12-point halftime lead with Hillmon leading the way with 11 points. The Golden Grizzlies (4-4) got within four on Alona Blackwell’s 3-pointer in the third quarter but Michigan closed the period with a 8-0 run with six points from Hillmon.
Michigan outscored Oakland 58-28 in the paint and had 29 points off 21 Oakland turnovers.
The two teams have met the last four seasons with Michigan winning all the games.
