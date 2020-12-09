Michigan made six 3-pointers in the second quarter — with three from Sidor — to help take a 22-point lead at the break.
Okako Adika had 17 points and six rebounds for Butler (0-3). Jaia Alexander added 13 points, on 4-of-15 shooting, and eight rebounds. All nine of Emilia Sexton’s points came from beyond the 3-point line.
Michigan ended its non-conference portion of the schedule, and will face Illinois next Saturday. Butler is scheduled to face No. 15 Indiana on Sunday and third-ranked UConn on Tuesday.
___
