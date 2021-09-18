Rhode Island had a 17-14 lead at halftime in the 105th meeting between the in-state rivals. In the 39th Governor’s Cup, the Rams have a 20-19 edge as they opened 3-0 for the eighth time in school history. The last time URI went 3-0 was in 2005 and the first was 1898. It was the season opener for Brown.
Hill was 13 for 19 for 321 yards as the Rams piled up 523 yards. Jones had his pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Treyvon Hobbs was 36 of 60 for 351 yards with two touchdowns for Brown but was intercepted twice. The Bears had 436 yards on offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25