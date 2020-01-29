Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. John Hall added 13 points. K.J. Riley had 10 points.
Illinois State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.
