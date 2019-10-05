Long Island (0-4, 0-3), which is Joining the NEC and moving up from Division-II, marched 74 yards in 14 plays and made it a one-score game with 3:55 remaining when Clay Beathard found Steven Chambers crossing the front of the end zone.

The Dukes, aided by Hines’ two first-down conversions, ran out the clock.

Beathard completed 15 of 24 passes for 221 yards but was intercepted twice. David Parr was 12 of 21 for 196 yards for Duquesne.

