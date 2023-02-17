Hinson leads Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech after 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 5-10 ACC)
The Panthers have gone 12-3 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.
Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.