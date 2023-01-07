Hinson, Pittsburgh Panthers to host Tyson and the Clemson Tigers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -2.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Tyson and the Clemson Tigers visit Blake Hinson and the Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC play Saturday. The Panthers have gone 8-1 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks third in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson averaging 8.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Tyson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article