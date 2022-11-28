Hinson, Pittsburgh rain 3s on Northwestern, wins 87-58

EVANSTON, Ill. — Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night.
The Panthers made just two field goals in the first seven minutes before warming up with Nick Sibande, Hinson and Nelly Cummings each knocking down a pair of shots from long range for a 37-28 lead into half. Pitt pushed the lead throughout the second half, and a Nate Santos 3 with 2:11 made it 87-55.
Greg Elliott made 3 of 4 from 3 and all five foul shots for points and Cummings shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 17 points with six assists for Pitt (5-3). Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven assists and Sibande added 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting from long range.
Chase Audige scored 14 points and Boo Buie added 10 points and five assists for Northwestern (5-2).
Pittsburgh opens ACC play Friday at NC State while Northwestern opens Big Ten play Sunday at No. 20 Michigan State.
