Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch.

Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knights (9-5, 0-2). Collin Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ceasar DeJesus added 10 points.

Houston plays Temple on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.

