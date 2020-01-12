Brice Calip’s jump shot 6:56 before halftime put the Bears up 31-20 and they were up double digits until Rucker’s jumper with 8:06 left in third made it 45-36. Hipp made a 3 roughly 21/2 minutes later and Missouri State led by double digits the rest of the way. Calip added 11 points.
Rucker led Northern Iowa (9-5, 1-2) with 14 points and Abby Gerrits scored 13 off the bench.
_____
