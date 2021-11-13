Ottawa led by double figures for much of the second half but Denver closed to 72-71 on a Hunt 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds on the clock and the Pioneers fouled at 0.4 seconds. Ottawa missed the front end of the one-and-one, but time expired during the battle for the rebound.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com