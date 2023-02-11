Hobbs leads Morgan State against North Carolina Central after 24-point showing

Morgan State Bears (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 3-4 MEAC)
The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. North Carolina Central has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.
The Bears are 4-3 in conference games. Morgan State has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Isaiah Burke is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.7 points. Malik Miller is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.