Hobbs leads Morgan State against North Carolina Central after 24-point showing

Morgan State Bears (12-11, 4-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 3-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -9; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 75-65 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. North Carolina Central has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 4-3 in conference games. Morgan State has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Isaiah Burke is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.7 points. Malik Miller is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

