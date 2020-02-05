Hobbs finished 10-of-15 shooting, Justinian Jessup scored 16, Max Rice 12 and RJ Williams collected 13 rebounds. The Broncos have won five straight and remain tied for second place in MWC play with Colorado State (17-8, 8-4).
Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-18, 1-11) with 17 points, Kenny Foster scored 12 and Jake Hendricks 11.
