Daniel Oladapo had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 8-8). Zion Young added 18 points. Micah Parrish had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Cleveland State defeated Oakland 80-72 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.