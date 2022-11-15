Hodge scores 30; Missouri routs SIU Edwardsville 105-80

Hodge, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10.

The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists. They are the only team in the NCAA to post 20-plus assists in their first four contests this season. East led with five assists and eight others had at least one.