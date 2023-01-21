Hodges and Eastern Illinois host UT Martin

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-13, 3-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-8, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -9; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kinyon Hodges scored 22 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-74 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-1 in home games. UT Martin has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-4 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Yaakema Rose Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Skyhawks and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Hodges is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

