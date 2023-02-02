Hodges, Eastern Illinois Panthers take on the Lindenwood Lions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-16, 3-7 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-16, 2-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -2.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers take on Chris Childs and the Lindenwood Lions in OVC play. The Lions have gone 5-3 in home games. Lindenwood has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 3-7 in conference play. Eastern Illinois is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Childs is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 5.9 points. Hodges is shooting 49.7% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

