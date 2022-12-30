Hodges has 15 in Eastern Illinois' 55-54 win over Lindenwood

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Kinyon Hodges had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 55-54 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.
Cam Burrell finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Lions (5-9, 0-1). Jacob Tracey added nine points and five steals for Lindenwood. Keenon Cole also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana while Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.